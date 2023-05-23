Yeison Jiménez spoke of his ordeal after buying goods from SAE

Yeison Jiménez, one of the most important popular music references in Colombia, has stood out for his humility and judgment when it comes to investing what he has earned in music in other endeavors. During a recent interview, the artist revealed what he suffered after buying two goods held by Sociedad de Activos Especiales SAE, which have not been delivered despite having paid them in full.

“We cancel 100% of the properties and we have more than a year waiting for the SAE to deign to make us papers and, in the case of the warehouse, to make the delivery to us”, explained the interpreter, revealing that the process has been more complicated than he expected. A problem that has motivated him to warn citizens about what it means to buy a good from said entity.

“What I want is for this not to happen to anyone else. I do not want this to happen again to a single Colombian and to any person from abroad who decides to invest in the special assets company and that later I have to go begging for an answer”, said the interpreter of songs like ‘Mi Venganza’, ‘Why the envy‘ and ‘Adventurer’.

