The ICA established dates for the cotton season in Meta – news

Because prevention is health, and in order to reduce the risk of the presence of crop pests and advance in the recovery of the cotton tradition of Meta, the ICA established the dates for the registration of producers, the sale and planting of seeds, the destruction of socas and closed seasons for cotton cultivation, corresponding to the 2023-2024 season, in the department of Meta.

Therefore, the dates were as follows:

In a meeting held on June 29, 2023, at the ICA facilities in the city of Villavicencio, Meta section, with the participation of representatives of farmers’ associations, commercial houses, marketers, seed producers and technical assistants, the dates were agreed. registration and sale of seeds, planting, destruction of ratoons and closed periods.

The ICA calls for compliance with the agreed dates and teamwork for the cotton business in the department.

Cotton producers in Meta must register through their union or, failing that, directly with the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), through from the following link until the maximum planting date established in this resolution, indicating the name of the producer, ID number, name of the property, village and municipality, area to be planted, seed used, producer’s telephone number, geographic coordinates of the property (in decimals), name of the crop technical assistant with telephone number and email.

The gins must refrain from selling, labeling, using or supplying genetically modified cotton seeds to third parties, without express authorization to do so.

It is important that farmers, seed marketers, associations, crop technical assistants, ginneries, consult Resolution ICA 08802 of 2023 and be clear about their obligations.

The rules established in this resolution apply to all natural and legal persons engaged in the sale of seeds, planting, marketing and ginning of cotton, as well as those who join farmers.

Source: Colombian Agricultural Institute – ICA

