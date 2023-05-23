Crime of Griselda Blanco: she had “signs of defense” and the autopsy points to “a homicide”

The prosecutor investigating the crime of the journalist from Corrientes Griselda Blancowho was found dead in her home last Saturday, confirmed this Monday that the victim had “defense signs” on his bodyat the same time that he indicated that the preliminary results of the autopsy “reveals the presence of a homicide”. For this reason, he assured that he does not rule out any hypothesis of the fact, that at the moment the only suspect in custody is the woman’s ex-partner.

Blanco’s body was found during the early hours of Saturday at his home located in the city of Curuzú Cuatiá, Corrientes. Investigators initially suspected a suicide as the woman was strangled and there was no evidence of forced entry. However, the journalist showed signs of strugglefor which his ex-partner was arrested for alleged femicide.

A journalist died strangled in Corrientes: they analyze if it was a femicide or revenge for their investigations

In this regard, the prosecutor in charge of the case, María José Barrero Sahagún, specified that At the crime scene, “many items” were recovered to continue the investigation. In this sense, the prosecutor indicated this morning in statements to radio two that there was “a huge collection of data that we’re working with.”

Asked about the preliminary results of the autopsy, the representative of the Public Ministry explained that “reveals the presence of a homicide and that is the cover of the case”, after which he refused to give details so as not to hinder the investigation. In this sense, sources linked to the investigation informed telam what the woman was strangled with a noose around her necklying on the floor, with blows to the face and traces of blood because she also had a stab wound to the neck.

In addition to this, an investigator assured the news agency that “hairs were also found on his hands, which could be signs that he defended himself from the attack”. Along these lines, the provincial Security Minister, Buenaventura Duarte, informed South American radio that “in the autopsy they found hair on one of the victim’s hands.” As indicated infobae, the fibers would not match the victim’s hair color or that of her pet, a white cat. These hairs will be appraised.

Within the hypotheses, it is speculated that she has been a victim of femicide or that she has been murdered for her journalistic denunciations.

“The body has already undergone an autopsy and the results are awaited,” Buenaventura Duarte reported to various media on Monday. In addition, he referred to the prosecutor’s request that the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) intervene from the beginning of the investigations, to which he mentioned that “Supposedly there was a threat from a police officer. So, for there to be objectivity in the investigation, the collaboration of the Federal was requested”. In addition, the official announced that he will meet with relatives of Blanco and recalled that the journalist had been a candidate for councilor in the official Eco + Vamos Corrientes alliance.

Asked about the motivation for the crime, Barrero Sahagún acknowledged that “nothing is ruled out, all the lines are being investigated”. The main hypotheses are that she was the victim of a femicide by Armando Jara, the woman’s ex-partner, as well as that she was murdered for her journalistic work through the publication of reports that she published both for a case of alleged malpractice in the local hospital as another about a sexual abuse that would involve a commissioner.

“I am not going to rule out anything, we continue to investigate all the lines, until you manage to obtain sufficient evidence for the accusation of one or more peopleThat is my responsibility,” the prosecutor concluded.

“I am alone in all this. You mess with the mafia and that’s how it is”: the audios that he sent to his lawyer

The victim’s lawyer, Silvia Casarrubia, reports that The journalist was “harassed” by the Police. In audios that Casarrubia disseminated through Twitter, Blanco warned the lawyer that she felt intimidated by the complaints she made. In her publication, the lawyer asked that “her complaints and fears” be taken into account. “I’m alone in all this. You mess with the mafia and it’s like that”the communicator expressed to him, implying the situation in which he lived.

In the same sense, he indicated that Blanco used to use his Facebook account to denounce various cases where the Justice ignored the causes and let them pass. “She was harassed by the Police,” she stressed. “They wanted her to reveal her sources, but I told her that she had no obligation to do so. Many people were annoyed that he exposed irregularities and crimes“Silvia explained.

Griselda had denounced the local hospital for malpractice and a police officer for sexual harassment.

He also stressed that in one of the audios he refers to an officer who was transferred from the town of Sauce and who was being investigated for abuse: “In the end, all the commissioners are abusers, corrupt, harassers. I thought this was a good commissioner,” Blanco told his legal representative.

In one of the conversations, Casarrubia pointed out that Griselda had informed her that she had passed her contact information to her children in case something happened to her: “I froze when her son called me and he told me: “My mom gave me her number in case something happened to her”“.

Blanco worked at a local radio station and made live broadcasts of journalistic issues in the area. Shortly before his death, denounced a case for alleged malpractice in the death of a woman at the civil hospital Fernando Irastorza de Curuzú Cuatiá.

“They wanted to see her quiet”: the hypotheses surrounding the violent death of the journalist Griselda Blanco

Added to this, in another of his broadcasts recounted a situation of sexual harassment within the Corrientes Police in which a commissioner was denounced that he later sent her a document letter, according to the lawyer Casarrubia, who advises the children of the communicator. According to Infobae, the investigators were able to determine that two commissioners had issued document letters against Blanco to stop his activity. At the moment, there are no elements linking police officers to the death either.

According to the information provided by the local media The Coastcolleagues close to the woman indicated that had received strong threats during the last days. In tune with this, the Canal 6 de Posadas pointed out that the communicator “He had run-ins with the city’s police authorities”.

The ex-partner was seen by security cameras near the house

Her ex-partner Armando Jara, 54, who is also a journalist and worked with her, was arrested for the incident. As reported Clarion, the man was captured by security cameras near the victim’s house in the early hours of Saturday, when the crime occurred. Added to this, he was recorded passing through the same place on his motorcycle fourteen hours later.

According to the researchers, the detainee arrived at the victim’s house at 3:24. The same expert reports indicated that the woman was murdered later.

Regarding the motive for the crime, it was revealed that Jara would have found out that Blanco was starting a love relationship with another man, which would have caused him a jealous rage. Upon her discovery, she would have gone to the woman’s home at dawn on Saturday to see if she was alone or with her new partner.

In addition to being apprehended, Justice seized clothing and a notebook at the suspect’s home. The authorities will carry out new raids on Jara’s property and workplaces in search of other elements that may be of interest in the case. In this sense, one of the things that the agents want to discover is if the man had a set of keys to the house, in addition to inspecting his cell phone to find out when was the last time he spoke to the victim.

Despite Jara’s arrest, The family maintains that it was not a femicide: “Our mother did not commit suicide, our mother was killed. She told truths that no one dared to say. They wanted to keep her quiet and they could not… Today it was our mother and tomorrow it could be anyone in this city. Everything is going to come to light. We ask for justice because it is what she would have wanted and what she deserves. Justice for Griselda Blanco,” said Lautaro Cesani, one of the journalist’s sons, in a post.

The journalist’s family does not believe that she was a victim of femicide.

Added to this, the son told telam that his mother’s body was found by one of the woman’s brothers, who already filed a statement with the prosecutor, like the victim’s mother. “I don’t think femicide is the qualifier that should be given to this”, the young man emphasized. On Jara’s arrest, he added: “As with any couple, there are problems, but not to get to this extreme… I don’t think it had anything to do with it, although I clarify that we are waiting for the expertise and the results.”

In addition, he maintained that the commissioner who denounced for alleged abuse, “He received threats so that he would not speak, that he would not say anything”, and criticized the actions of the local police in the operation upon entering the home. “There were about six local police officers going in and out of the house, from the crime scene, without a prosecutor, without experts, without a secretary, and anything could have happened,” he denounced.