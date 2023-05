Professor.E officially released the 2023 Spring/Summer Collection Lookbook.

A number of short version designs are deployed in this season’s style, through refreshing, The capable elements respond to the breath of spring and summer, It can also be seen in the catalog that the stacked collocations of varying lengths are displayed, contrasting the abundance of detailed arrangements. It is worth noting that many styles this time emphasize the ingenuity of sleeve length accumulation, The design of the underarm point is low, and the magnification logic of the widening of the rotator cuff outline, etc., These attempts and explorations reveal that Professor.E maintains an innovative and open positive attitude towards clothing design, in addition to its old-fashioned appearance.

The women’s clothing series showed a new look in addition to the usual asymmetrical cutting and heterogeneous splicing techniques. Through the accumulation of fabrics endowed by local pintuck fine folds and pleated structures, Show the three-dimensional texture of the fabric itself, And under the exquisite tailoring, a single style can be worn in many different ways.

In addition to the rare and special fabrics of the “Forgotten Materials” series, Designs such as irregular dyeing and rubbing that are unique to handwork were also announced. In addition to the vain Rococo style patterns, it also shows the withering process from prosperity to depression. Incorporating high-quality fabrics such as Japanese Okayama tannin, lace, and fragrant cloud yarn, Then use handmade fabrics for vegetable dyeing, Make each work show its own unique texture, Condenses the style of the coexistence of old and new vocabulary.

This series of products has now officially landed on the brand’s official website.