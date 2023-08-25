Home » President Xi Jinping Returns Home After BRICS Summit and State Visit to South Africa
News

President Xi Jinping Returns Home After BRICS Summit and State Visit to South Africa

by admin

Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on the evening of August 24 after attending the 15th BRICS Summit and paying a state visit to South Africa. The summit, which took place in Johannesburg, brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to discuss important global issues and promote cooperation among the five nations.

During his visit to South Africa, President Xi Jinping held bilateral meetings with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior government officials. The two leaders discussed various areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, and infrastructure development. They also witnessed the signing of several agreements aimed at enhancing economic ties between the two countries.

In addition to his engagements at the BRICS Summit and in South Africa, President Xi Jinping also met with leaders from other participating countries, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top officials. These meetings provided an opportunity for further strengthening cooperation among the BRICS nations and promoting multilateralism in international affairs.

Upon his departure from South Africa, President Xi Jinping was seen off at the airport by South African Foreign Minister Pandor and other senior government officials, demonstrating the warm and friendly relations between China and South Africa.

President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the BRICS Summit and his state visit to South Africa highlighted China‘s commitment to enhancing cooperation with other developing countries and promoting common development and prosperity. The outcomes of these meetings are expected to contribute to the advancement of the BRICS partnership and the strengthening of ties between China and South Africa.

As President Xi Jinping returns home, the focus now turns to implementing the agreements and initiatives discussed during the summit and state visit. China remains determined to work closely with its BRICS partners and other nations to address global challenges, promote inclusive growth, and uphold multilateralism in today’s complex and ever-changing world.

