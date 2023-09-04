President Xi Jinping’s Absence from G20 New Delhi Summit Sparks Speculation

Xi Jinping’s Absence from G20 New Delhi Summit Raises Questions about Sino-Indian Relations

New Delhi, India – Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Premier Li Qiang of the State Council of China has been invited to attend the summit instead. This unexpected absence has raised speculation about the already tense relationship between China and India.

This will be the first time that President Xi is not attending a G20 summit. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he participated via video connection in the Rome summit. The decision for his absence this time has not been explained by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The G20 summit, scheduled for September 9th to 10th, comes at a time of strained relations between India and China. The two countries have had a territorial dispute for decades, and clashes between their armies in the Galwan Valley last year resulted in casualties. Recently, China released a new map, including disputed territories controlled by India, causing protests from the Indian government.

India and China are not only rivals in terms of territory but also in areas such as technology, space exploration, and global trade. The absence of President Xi from the summit is seen as a slight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and signifies the absence of an important member state leader.

Furthermore, President Xi’s absence means there will be no confrontation between him and US President Joe Biden, as there have been increasing economic and geopolitical complications between the two countries. The relationship between the US and China remains at historic lows, despite recent visits by US government officials to Beijing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also not be attending the G20 summit in New Delhi. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will represent him instead. The topic of Russian aggression in Ukraine will be a key issue at the summit, which could prove challenging for Xi given China‘s partnership with Russia.

Overall, Xi Jinping’s absence from the G20 summit in New Delhi has raised questions about the state of Sino-Indian relations and the dynamics between China, the US, and Russia. The summit will undoubtedly be a test for global cooperation and diplomacy in addressing major issues and conflicts.

