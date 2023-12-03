President Xi Jinping of China Sends Congratulatory Letter to 2023 “Understanding China” International Conference

The 2023 “Understanding China” international conference opened in Guangzhou on December 2, with President Xi Jinping sending a congratulatory letter to the meeting. In the letter, President Xi Jinping analyzed the development trends of the contemporary world and expressed China’s sincere desire to work together with other countries to achieve world modernization of peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and common prosperity.

The congratulatory letter aroused enthusiastic responses among the Chinese and foreign guests attending the meeting. Many believed that the letter profoundly revealed the important connection between Chinese-style modernization and the promotion of building a community with a shared future for mankind, gathering strong consensus and strength to promote the cooperation and development of various countries.

Zheng Bijian, president of the China National Innovation and Development Strategy Research Society, highlighted President Xi Jinping’s commitment to promoting the international community to “understand China” over the past 10 years. He stressed the importance of taking the congratulatory letter as a guide to further improve and strengthen the conference’s mission.

President Xi Jinping pointed out in his congratulatory letter that understanding Chinese-style modernization is the key to understanding China. He emphasized that China is comprehensively promoting the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation with Chinese-style modernization, and promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Global leaders and attendees of the conference lauded China’s commitment to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, actively participating in the reform and development of the global governance system, and exemplifying the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The congratulatory letter also garnered praise for China’s commitment to promoting high-quality development through high-level opening up and expanding the convergence of interests with other countries.

The initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and global development and security initiatives, were lauded as important contributions to the global community, providing a path to shared prosperity for all countries.

Attendees of the conference, including former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome and former Austrian Prime Minister Wolfgang Schüssel, expressed their belief that implementing President Xi Jinping’s requirements will lead to a more dynamic Chinese economy and create a strong “magnetic field” to attract foreign investment.

Overall, President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter gathered consensus and strength for cooperation and development, with attendees expressing optimism for a peaceful and prosperous world under China’s continued leadership.

