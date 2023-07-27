President Xi Jinping’s Reply Letter Inspires Enthusiasm for Patriotic Education in Hong Kong

Promote Patriotic Education to a Higher Level and Inspire Young People to Serve the Country: President Xi Jinping’s Reply Letter Aroused Enthusiastic Responses in Hong Kong

Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong, July 26 – President Xi Jinping’s recent reply letter to the first-grade students of Pei Kiu Middle School in Hong Kong has garnered enthusiastic responses from both students and the community. In the letter, President Xi expressed his ardent expectations for the youth of Hong Kong, encouraging them to work hard and contribute to the prosperity of the country and Hong Kong.

Chen Manlin, a first-year student at Hong Kong Peiqiao Middle School, expressed her excitement, stating, “Chairman Xi’s reply letter put forward ardent expectations for Hong Kong youth. We will use our fiery youth to write a wonderful life and continue Hong Kong’s prosperity!”

The letter, which was sent on July 24, has received widespread attention in Hong Kong. People from all walks of life in the city have praised President Xi’s reply, noting that it reflects his care and attention to the youth of Hong Kong and the entire society. They believe that the new generation of Hong Kong will play a vital role in building a better Hong Kong and realizing national rejuvenation.

The first-grade students of Peiqiao Middle School had written a letter to President Xi, sharing their experiences in participating in the school’s patriotic education activities. They expressed a strong determination to continue their love for Hong Kong and contribute to the country’s prosperity. President Xi personally replied to their letter, affirming their understanding of being Chinese and their responsibility as the young generation in Hong Kong.

Wu Huanjie, the principal of Pei Kiu Middle School, expressed his excitement over President Xi’s reply, stating that it reflects the President’s expectations not only for the students at his school but for all students in Hong Kong. The school will lead the students to study and implement the spirit of the letter, fostering a deep understanding of the history, culture, and national conditions of China.

Mu Jiajun, a teacher at Peiqiao Middle School, regarded President Xi’s reply as a high affirmation of the school’s patriotic education efforts. He said that the reply encourages everyone to do better in their teaching of patriotic education. Apart from teaching classroom knowledge, teachers will also take students outside to witness the country’s history and current situation, combining travel with reading to provide a comprehensive education.

Chen Manlin, who participated in an interaction with the “Tiangong” astronauts, is one of the students who wrote a letter to President Xi Jinping. She pledged to always remember Chairman Xi’s entrustment, hone her skills, and shoulder the responsibility of building the motherland and Hong Kong.

Qu Muzhiyi, a student representative who participated in the burial ceremony for the remains of Korean Volunteer Army Martyrs, highlighted Chairman Xi’s message about preserving a sense of awe for history and the sacrifice of their ancestors. Qu said that this message holds deep meaning for Hong Kong students. They will continue to seek knowledge and understanding, following in the footsteps of their predecessors and serving the motherland and Hong Kong.

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Lee Ka-chao, acknowledged President Xi’s earnest expectations for the younger generation in Hong Kong, noting that the SAR government will promote and strengthen patriotic education. They will provide a conducive learning environment for the growth and success of Hong Kong’s young people, fostering a love for Hong Kong and the country, and cultivating a global vision and positive thinking.

Education Bureau Director of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Cai Ruolian, emphasized President Xi’s care for the development of Hong Kong’s youth. The Bureau of Education will respond to the country’s expectations and strengthen patriotic education in the new era, enriching the national education system. This will be achieved by optimizing the school curriculum, improving the professionalism of teachers, guiding young people to establish positive values, and enhancing national pride and ownership.

The Hong Kong Federation of Educators commended President Xi’s reply letter, acknowledging his special care and love for Hong Kong’s youth. They believe that combining visits to the mainland with curriculum reform will effectively promote a sense of belonging and attachment to the country.

Chen Qingquan, the first academician from Hong Kong in the Chinese Academy of Engineering and an honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong, viewed President Xi’s reply letter as an encouragement to Hong Kong’s youth. He believes that it will inspire a sense of mission and responsibility in the younger generation and motivate them to contribute positively to the motherland and the construction of Hong Kong.

In conclusion, President Xi Jinping’s reply letter to the students of Pei Kiu Middle School in Hong Kong has generated enthusiastic responses. His message has fostered a sense of responsibility and motivation among the youth to work hard and contribute to the prosperity of Hong Kong and the country. The government and educational institutions in Hong Kong have pledged to strengthen patriotic education and provide an environment conducive to the growth and success of young people in the city.