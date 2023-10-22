Exploring Beijing’s Modern Side: Director Shares Tales from ‘Hong Kong People in Beijing’

“Hong Kong People in Beijing” hits the airwaves, director producer Chung Shu-jia shares interesting stories about filming

TVB’s new Taiwanese celebration drama, “Hong Kong People in Beijing,” premiered recently, captivating audiences with its light comedy and engaging storyline. Directed by veteran filmmaker Chung Shu-jia, the drama follows the journey of three siblings from Hong Kong who become “Northern drifters” and start a new life in Beijing.

Chung Shu-jia himself is no stranger to being a “Beijing drifter,” as he moved to Beijing in 2005 to further his career in filmmaking. With successful dramas like “The King of Lanling” and “The Story of the Chosen One” under his belt, “Hong Kong People in Beijing” marks Chung’s return to TVB as a director. The drama showcases the modern and youthful side of Beijing, portraying a mainland full of opportunities and challenges.

In an exclusive interview with Yangcheng Evening News, Chung Shu-jia expressed his desire to showcase the rapid development of the motherland to Hong Kong audiences: “I have lived in Beijing for many years and have witnessed the country’s fast-paced growth, which many Hong Kong people may not be aware of. Through this drama, I hope to offer them a glimpse of the development of our motherland.”

The choice to set the story in Beijing was intentional, according to Chung Shu-jia. He wanted to capture the city’s cultural significance and its role as a hub of history and humanistic spirit. The drama features various popular landmarks and activities in Beijing, such as Qianmen Street, Sanlitun, and Nanluogu Alley, giving Hong Kong viewers a fresh and friendly perspective of the city.

Filming in Beijing had its challenges, as Chung Shu-jia shared some interesting anecdotes about the process. For instance, shooting scenes in courtyards and alleys was relatively easy, but filming on Qianmen Street posed difficulties due to its lively atmosphere. The crew had to arrive early and shoot handheld to avoid obstructing the busy street. Additionally, there were scenes where the actors had to try local delicacies like braised pork and bean juice, which led to funny moments on set.

The filming process itself was an enriching experience, with the actors enjoying their time in Beijing. Chung Shu-jia mentioned that the working hours were not as long as the usual TVB projects, giving the cast ample free time to bond and explore the city. They engaged in various activities like having dinner, playing Frisbee, and even learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Chung Shu-jia took on the role of the actors’ “little assistant,” helping with reservations and transportation services. He jokingly mentioned that the actors were reluctant to leave when filming concluded.

One of the main themes of “Hong Kong People in Beijing” is entrepreneurship, resonating with audiences from both Hong Kong and mainland China. The story revolves around the Xu siblings starting their own businesses in Beijing after stepping out of their comfort zones. The creative park they establish takes inspiration from Beijing’s 798 Art District, showcasing the fusion of cultures between Hong Kong and the mainland.

Chung Shu-jia believes that the entrepreneurship aspect of the drama will strike a chord with young viewers in both places. He observed the rise of creative parks and workshops in mainland China, fostering a culture of creativity and innovation among the youth. He hopes that the humorous and relatable plots in “Hong Kong People in Beijing” will appeal to young audiences who are willing to try new things and pursue their passions.

Known for his comedic touch, Chung Shu-jia incorporated humorous elements into the drama by highlighting the differences between Hong Kong and Beijing’s cultures. Drawing inspiration from his own experiences and observations, he infused the storyline with funny moments and anecdotes from his friends who have moved to Beijing or other mainland cities. The drama promises plenty of laughs as it explores the collision and integration of these two vibrant cultures.

“Hong Kong People in Beijing” is currently airing on TVB’s Jade Channel and the Mianduidui app, introducing viewers to the modern and dynamic side of Beijing while delivering an entertaining and relatable storyline.

