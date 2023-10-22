Home » Strengthening the Chrysanthemum Economy: How Agriculture, Culture, and Tourism Drive Integration in Sheyang, Jiangsu
Integration of Agriculture, Culture, and Tourism Strengthens Chrysanthemum Economy in Sheyang, Jiangsu

Integration of Agriculture, Culture, and Tourism Strengthens Chrysanthemum Economy in Sheyang, Jiangsu

Sheyang County, located in Jiangsu province, has successfully utilized the integration of agriculture, culture, and tourism to boost its chrysanthemum economy. The recent 2023 China·Sheyang 7th Jiangsu Chrysanthemum Culture and Art Festival and the 28th Yangma Chrysanthemum Festival, held in Yangma Town, attracted numerous tourists who came to admire the beautiful flowers.

Yangma Town, known for its more than 60-year history of chrysanthemum cultivation and processing of traditional Chinese medicinal materials, has become a hub for chrysanthemum-related activities. With a chrysanthemum planting area of nearly 40,000 acres and over 60 chrysanthemum processing companies, the town has effectively leveraged the chrysanthemum economy for rural revitalization. The increased cultivation and processing of this vibrant flower have significantly contributed to the local people’s income.

The festivals showcased the town’s rich heritage and promoted the beauty and cultural significance of chrysanthemums. Visitors were mesmerized by the picturesque landscapes and vibrant colors of the chrysanthemum fields. They eagerly took pictures and bought potted plants, underscoring the appeal of this event and the economic benefits it brings to the region.

The success of the Chrysanthemum Culture and Art Festival and the Yangma Chrysanthemum Festival can be attributed to the town’s dedication to integrating agriculture, culture, and tourism. By capitalizing on natural resources and historical traditions, Sheyang County has created a unique experience for visitors, attracting them to the region and stimulating economic growth.

Through the integration of agriculture, culture, and tourism, Sheyang County has transformed the chrysanthemum into a wealth flower that not only preserves traditions but also brings prosperity to the local community. The chrysanthemum economy has become a driving force in rural revitalization and a symbol of Sheyang’s rich cultural heritage.

As the chrysanthemum industry continues to thrive in Sheyang, the future looks promising for the region’s economic growth and cultural preservation. The success of these festivals highlights the potential for other areas to leverage their unique resources and traditions, fostering development and prosperity.

Photo Credit: Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Wenhui

