President Yamil Bukele tours the sports venues for the 2023 Central American Games

President Yamil Bukele tours the sports venues for the 2023 Central American Games

The ad honorem president of INDES, Yamil Bukele, made an inspection tour together with the president of Centro Caribe Sports, Luis Mejía, to the venues that will be part of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Also, during the tour, the 34 delegates who were part of the Games Chiefs of Mission Seminar were present to recognize the sports venues.

The tours covered the Jorge “El Mágico” González National Stadium, venue for the opening events of the games, as well as the Villa Centroamericana y del Caribe, at the facilities of the University of El Salvador.

The San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games set an important precedent, because with the efficient management of the Government of El Salvador, the country is attractive to hold international events.

