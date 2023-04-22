Home » Protesters in Risaralda rejected the reforms proposed by the National Government
Protesters in Risaralda rejected the reforms proposed by the National Government

Protesters in Risaralda rejected the reforms proposed by the National Government

A large group of citizens took to the streets of the capital of the department of Risaralda, to express their discontent with the ‘change’ reforms, proposed by the government of Gustavo Petro.

With banners and slogans against the measures that they consider will negatively affect the country’s economy and the quality of life of Colombians, the demonstrators gathered at Makro in the municipality of Dosquebradas; later, they toured the Pereira Viaduct and the seventh race to the Plaza de Bolívar.

The health reform and the pension reform are issues that have generated great controversy in Colombia, due to the implications they would have.

According to the government of Gustavo Petro, both reforms are necessary so that Colombians can be cared for anywhere in the country, and those who did not manage to contribute enough to obtain a pension, have guaranteed income in their old age.

However, opponents have stated that modifying Colombia’s pension system will not only be costly and politically difficult, but it will also not fix the country’s current retirement problems. While the health reform would lead to a financial crisis of the system.

Photo: The Journal
