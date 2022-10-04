CASTELLAMONTE. The costs are rising but, finally, the decisive turning point seems to have arrived for the awaited construction of the spillway of the Rio San Pietro which, in the event of abundant weather precipitation, will allow the city of ceramics to never end up underwater.

A work that has been expected for over ten years, since in July 2011, following heavy rains, the flooding of the river flowing a few steps from the Nubola hospital took place, with flooding that had caused various damage to infrastructures public and private. At the end of the session of the city council staged in the late afternoon of Wednesday 28 September, during which a budget change in this regard was approved with only the favorable votes of the majority and the abstention of minorities, the mayor Pasquale Mazza communicated that all the documentation has been sent to Scr, the central commissioning office which contracts the most significant works on behalf of the Piedmont Region.

«By the end of the year we will know the name of the company that will win the work – points out the mayor -. To the original project of 4 million 500 thousand euros it was necessary to add 330 thousand euros, of which 250 thousand made available by the state and the remaining 80 thousand by the municipality. Furthermore, it was necessary to renounce the construction of works for 400 thousand euros with the implementation of which the spillway would have turned out to be truly at the top: from the automation of the upstream lock to the arrangement of the dirt roads on which the crushed earth would have been scattered. The total amount of expenditure, at the moment, is 4 million 830 thousand euros “.

The financial coverage for the construction of the fundamental infrastructural work to defend the town of Castellamonte had arrived through a decree of the Ministry of the Interior, in agreement with the Department of Economy and Finance, which in February 2021 assigned to the Piedmontese capital of processing of the red earth 2 million 500 thousand euros which were added to the 2 million already granted in 2019 by the Ministry of the Environment. The final project was drawn up by the associated technical office Hydrogeos of Loranzè.

Speaking of Rio San Pietro, next week the cleaning and disposal works will start. «A lot of time has been lost on the Rio San Pietro – concludes Mazza-. We had to have the land analyzed, the authorizations were sent to Val Susa instead of us, we had some troubles, but the works are finally ready to start ».