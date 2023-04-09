Wazirabad: During the long march of Tehreek-e-Insaf, SHO Aamir Bhader, the plaintiff in the Imran Khan attack case, died due to a heart attack.

Web Desk: SHO Aamir Bhader posted in Police Station Sadar Wazirabad died of cardiac arrest, SHO Aamir Bhader was the first investigating officer in the Imran Khan attack case.

Aamir Bhader’s cousin says that the police officer had a chest pain at home today, he was taken to the hospital but he could not recover.

At the time of the attack on Imran Khan, Aamir Bhadra was posted as SHO at City Police Station Wazirabad.

It may be recalled that Chairman PTI Imran Khan was attacked on November 3, 2022 in Wazirabad in which he was injured.