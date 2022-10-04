Home Technology iOS 16 custom lock screen limit for Apple iPhone is 200 | XFastest News
On October 4th, one of the main features of Apple iOS16 is the new customizable iPhone lock screen. It allows users to create multiple sets of different wallpapers, font settings, and even widgets. However, despite the variety of customization options, the latest version of the iPhone OS won’t let you create an infinite number of custom lock screens.

One iPhone user pointed out that iOS 16 has a limit of 200 custom lock screens per iPhone. After that, the user will be prompted to delete one of the sets before creating a new lock screen. Of course, this limit is more than enough for many users.

Navigating through the 200 lock screen options also doesn’t seem intuitive in the current implementation. Because the user has to swipe through each option, and there’s no quick way to jump from the first option to the last.

With iOS 16.1 currently available to developers as a beta, Apple has introduced another way to let users switch between wallpaper collections via the Settings app. The update also makes it easier for users to customize the wallpaper options for the iPhone’s home screen.

