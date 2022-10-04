Original title: World Table Tennis Championships | Wang Chuqin: Very excited to face a strong enemy

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, October 4th (Reporter Chen Di) In the match between the Chinese men’s team and the Slovenian team in the World Table Tennis Team Championships (final) on the evening of the 3rd, Wang Chuqin defeated Dako Yoo, who is ranked higher than himself in the world by 3:1. Chick. After the game, Wang Chuqin said, “I am very excited to face a strong enemy, and winning the game greatly improves the confidence of the whole person.”

On October 3, Chinese team player Wang Chuqin returned the ball in the game, and he defeated Slovenia team player Dako Jocic 3:1.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Hongjing

The 24-year-old Dako Jocic has a strong batting force and strong stalemate ability, especially his backhand skills are excellent. In the Tokyo Olympics, he knocked out the famous Japanese player Tomokazu Chang and entered the quarter-finals. In February this year, he also won the 2022 European table tennis singles round of 16 championship. He is currently ranked eighth in the world, three ahead of Wang Chuqin. Before facing the Chinese team in this World Table Tennis Championships, Jochik’s Slovenian team won two games, and Jochik played three times and won all games without losing a game. He is known as the “star of hope” in Europe. Ma Long, the captain of the men’s table tennis team, also said that Jochik will be one of the main opponents of the Chinese team in the future.

“My opponents have performed well in many open competitions, and I am very excited to face such an opponent at the World Table Tennis Championships this time.” Wang Chuqin said, “I also did a lot of targeted training before the competition. He played well in the second game, but I was prepared to face difficulties.”

Regarding his superior performance in the last two rounds, Wang Chuqin thinks that it depends on “finding a little bit more and calculating a little bit more”. “Winning such a strong opponent in the competition is also a great improvement in my confidence. The improvement of the reading ability of the game is completely different from other competitions.” Wang Chuqin said after the game.

After defeating the Slovenian team, the Chinese men’s team basically locked the top spot in the group. “Everyone’s performance can be said to be stable so far. More importantly, we must better find the feeling of the game through the group stage and prepare for the second stage knockout.” Ma Long said.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: