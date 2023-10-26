Home » Presidential candidate compares judges to morality mice
News

Presidential candidate compares judges to morality mice

by admin

By Eduardo Vázquez Bécker.- The presidential candidate, Luis Parada, made a simile about the naivety of believing that mice can be trusted with the care of cheeses, saying that the same would be waiting for the Constitutional Chamber of the Court Supreme Court enforces the Constitution,

“Hope that the current Chamber of [In]Constitutional uphold the Constitution. . . “It’s like expecting mice to take care of the cheese,” wrote the now presidential candidate on his X network.

Parada referred with his simile to the statements of the director of the IDHUCA, Gabriela Santos, who said in a national media that the country is currently experiencing a situation of great legal insecurity, and that it is necessary for the Constitutional Chamber to enforce the Constitution of the Republic.

