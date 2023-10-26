Body Found in Puerto Rico Identified as Missing American Tourist: Authorities Conducting Investigation

Body of Missing American Tourist Found in Puerto Rico

The Institute of Forensic Sciences of Puerto Rico (ICF) has confirmed that the body found in the municipality of Naguabo, in eastern Puerto Rico, is that of Amanda Webster, a 44-year-old American tourist who had been reported missing a few weeks ago. The identification was made through DNA analysis, and a relative of Webster has been notified of the results.

The cause of Webster’s death is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent death. Webster, who hailed from Indiana, was on vacation on the island when she was reported missing on October 11 by the owner of the place where she was staying, according to the Puerto Rico Police.

The grim discovery of a woman’s body in a river in Naguabo was made on October 14, prompting the authorities to launch a search for Webster. It is unclear at this time how long Webster’s body had been in the river before it was found.

The news of Webster’s death has shocked and saddened the community, as they try to understand what could have led to her unfortunate demise. As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiries.

Webster’s family and friends are grappling with the devastating loss and are in mourning over the tragic end to her vacation. They have requested privacy during this difficult time.

The local authorities are actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies from the United States to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and to provide support to Webster’s family.

Updates on the investigation and any developments in the case will be provided as they become available.

Share this: Facebook

X

