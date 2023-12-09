Presidential candidate Denis Mukwege denounces the malicious actions of the Tshisekedi regime

Continuing his campaign tour in the different cities of the Democratic Republic of Congo, candidate number 15 for the 2023 presidential election, Doctor Denis Mukwege denounces and considers malicious the maneuvers of the outgoing power which is increasing its efforts to prevent other candidates from carrying out their work. their electoral campaign.

In a note of indignation published and used by Matininfos.net this Friday, December 8, 2023, the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize evokes articles 80 bis and 111 of the electoral law to motivate his indignation.

‘’For example, in Goma, the campaign signs bearing our effigies were sawed down on the orders of the Mayor of the city during the day of Wednesday December 6, 2023, in anticipation of the arrival of the outgoing President”, indicates this correspondence signed by Doctor Denis Mukwege.

Furthermore, this document underlines that the same practice was observed in Bunia and Kananga where his campaign posters were torn down.

‘’In several airports, notably in Bunia and Kisangani, fuel is requisitioned by the ruling camp in order to block the supply of other planes carrying candidates who are leading their electoral campaign. At Bukavu and Goma airports, planes are also requisitioned, preventing any movement to continue our campaign.”, he added.

The man who repairs women still remains convinced that these unfair maneuvers will not prevent the Congolese people from electing him to the country’s highest office.

Jules Ninda

