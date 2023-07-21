Presidential debate will be moderated by Bayona and Jungbluth

The presidential debate between the candidates for the Presidency in the Ecuadorian elections 2023 will have the participation of journalists Gisella Bayona and Andrés Jungbluth, as moderators.

This was resolved by the plenary session National Electoral Council (CNE), the night of this Thursday, July 20, 2023, unanimously. The two communicators headed the shortlist proposed by the National Debate Committee.

As other times, the debate will be an event of mandatory participation for aspirants to the Presidency and will have greater dynamism, compared to 2021, when it was divided into two days.

The proposal of Committeemade up of professionals and academics ad honorem, is that there is a greater interaction in between candidates; In addition, the moderators will be able to ask their own questions in the last axis.

The CNE approved the update of the Manual of Debates for the Early Elections 2023

The CNE also approved the Manual of Debates for the Early Elections 2023. The document establishes the technical guidelines for the production, transmission, dissemination, as well as the methodology of the five thematic axes that will be addressed in the debate.

According to the dynamics of the Manual, in the first four thematic axes a raffle live to define which candidate will perform the replica and complementary question to his contenders.

In the fifth thematic axis, they will be the moderators those in charge of formulating the replies, after the candidates answer the respective questions prepared by the National Committee for Electoral Debates.