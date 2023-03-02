Press Release｜Provincial Department of Transportation: Extend bus service hours and improve taxi service

On March 2, the Provincial Government Information Office held a press conference on the policy interpretation of “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Development of the Night Economy and Further Promoting the Steady Growth of Consumption”. At the meeting, Kou Xiaobo, the second-level inspector of the Provincial Department of Transportation, discussed how the transportation department can help the development of the night economy , to meet the travel needs of the people, and answered questions from reporters.

Kou Xiaobo

Kou Xiaobo said that in order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work Conference and in accordance with the work requirements of the Provincial Government Office on promoting the development of the province’s night economy, the Provincial Department of Transportation has taken active measures to help the development of the night economy.

One is to adjust and optimize urban bus routes and extend public transport service hours. Connect important business districts, night markets and densely populated areas in series to enhance the influence and radiation of the night economy and provide capacity guarantee for the construction of the night economy. For the central street business district and the museum business district, Harbin City has opened 3 night bus lines to extend the service until 24:00, relying on bus No. 5 and No. 102 respectively, based on the principle that the bus will still provide guarantee services after the shopping mall is closed for half an hour. , 104, and 5 other lines: the time of the last bus of bus No. 1, No. 8, No. 13, and No. 15 is extended to 22:30, and the time of the last bus of No. 14 is extended to 22:00. The key areas covered by the 8 delayed bus lines basically meet the needs of most shopping mall employees to go home by bus. In order to effectively cooperate with the development of the night economy, Harbin Metro Group further extended the operating time on the basis of the existing operating time in combination with weekends and holidays to meet the travel needs of the people. At the same time, all localities have strengthened the targeted deployment of taxis, increased the online rate of vehicles at night, and ensured the public’s demand for night tours.

The second is to improve the service level of taxi practitioners. The Provincial Department of Transportation has formulated a positive and negative list in the taxi field, fully informing taxi operators and drivers which duties must be performed and which are strictly prohibited violations of laws and regulations, which will be jointly supervised by law enforcement officers and the general public. The industry party committee Heilongjiang Transportation Industry Comprehensive Committee of the Communist Party of China and Heilongjiang Road Transportation Association launched a proposal to “serve the Longjiang ice and snow tourism season and establish a new image of tourism transportation” to taxi drivers in the province, organizing 429 taxis in the province The company, 141 online car-hailing platforms and more than 115,000 vehicle drivers made public commitments to the society to standardize operational behavior and improve service quality.

Kou Xiaobo said that the Provincial Department of Transportation will continue to pay attention to the nighttime travel needs of the masses, further promote the integration of bus services and economic development, better support the nighttime economic development, and provide safe and convenient travel guarantees for the nighttime economic development.