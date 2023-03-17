Home News Press release Open day for the free detection of glaucoma at the University Hospital Center Mohammed VI in Oujda
Press release Open day for the free detection of glaucoma at the University Hospital Center Mohammed VI in Oujda

Press release Open day for the free detection of glaucoma at the University Hospital Center Mohammed VI in Oujda

Open day for the free examination of glaucoma
University Hospital Center Mohammed VI in Oujda

Within the framework of its radiological activities and tasks, the Mohammed VI University Hospital Center in Oujda, in partnership with Ouadadia, an ophthalmologist in the East, and with the support of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection in the East, organized an open day for free detection of glaucoma for the benefit of citizens over 40 years of age. On Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the examination center of the Specialization Hospital of the University Hospital Center Mohammed VI in Oujda.
This event witnessed a large influx of citizens to benefit from these qualitative services for this silent disease, as more than 900 patients were examined during that day. The results of the tests conducted showed that 60 cases of glaucoma were diagnosed, or 7%, including 3 very urgent cases and 57 urgent cases. healthy cases 72%.
To ensure the success of this exceptional event, the efforts of the hospital’s users, including doctors, nurses, general guards, administrators, technicians, security guards, cleaners, and transport workers, in addition to the local authorities, joined forces, as more than 200 people participated continuously throughout the day to receive the citizens who came in large numbers to benefit from these examinations.
On the other hand, and in the presence of the General Secretary of the University Hospital Center Mohammed VI in Oujda, Mr. Wali of the East Region, Governor of Oujda Angad Prefecture, accompanied by the President of the Local Scientific Council in Oujda, the Regional Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection in the East Region, and Mr. Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy in Oujda, made an inspection visit to the center. To view the progress of the process.
On this occasion, the management of the Mohammed VI University Hospital Center in Oujda and the office directed by Ludadia, an ophthalmologist in the eastern region, extend their most beautiful expressions of thanks and gratitude to all the participants who contributed to the success of this campaign, and stress the importance of prevention and early detection of glaucoma, especially as it is a silent disease. It can lead to irreversible vision loss if not treated in time.

