KASKADEUR

Phantom Vibrations

(Stoner Rock | Psychedelic) Label: Noisolution

Format: (LP)

Release: 17.03.2023

A good two and a half years ago, the gentlemen from KASKADEUR, who once played together in a band called STONEHENGE, a creative and exciting debut called “Uncanny Valley” between Stoner, Sludge and Postcore. Now the second work “Phantom Vibrations” is in the house and is no less creative.

In any case, the guys have had their own sound since the beginning and so you don’t have to expect traditional fare here either. Bluesy and at the same time exhausting and relaxed you start with the rocker “Bullet Burst”, which is difficult to understand at first and demands a lot. The guitars creak, howl from time to time and want to overdrive and somehow there is reverberation everywhere. Between genius and chaos? Hard to say, but over time the songs open up more and KASKADEUR show that they are talented musicians and songwriters. And whenever you think it could be (too) exhausting, you have a well-deserved breather. So it pays to keep at it, but thankfully, “All Comes From Nothing” is more approachable with its accompanying strumming and also some Rock ‘n’ Roll that should primarily bang live.

With the gloomy “The Truth, The Curse, The Lie” we suddenly feel like we’ve been transported back decades and think we’re sitting in a smoky blues club. This mysterious sounding track equipped with virtuoso blues drums is really big! It may be that “Phantom Vibrations” initially sounds more like a sampler than a real album, but over time everything becomes clear, but singer Enrico Semler keeps everything together well, even if he likes to hold back both in the mix and in general takes to let the music breathe. There are still crazy organ sounds in “Generation Absolut”, “The Post High Jitters” turns the intensity up a notch and “An Oppurtunity Gone By” brings some 80s flair into play, eh “Moving Particles” first quiet, then but menacingly closes the album as a successful instrumental.

Those who liked the predecessor will also like “Phantom Vibrations”. A certain adjustment phase is definitely necessary with this very virtuosic album. After that you will be richly rewarded.

Tracklist „Phantom Vibrations“:

1. Bubble Burst

2. All Comes From Nothing

3. The Trust, The Curse, The Lie

4. Join The Cult

5. Generation Absolution

6. The Post-High-Jitters

7. An Opportunity Gone By

8. Particle Physics

Total playing time: 38:00

Band-Links:

KASKADEUR – Phantom Vibrations LineUp: Enrico Semler (Vocals, Guitars) Johannes Walenta (Orgel, Synth) Michael Paukner (Bass) Ole Fischer (Drums) 7.5

