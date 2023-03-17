Linda Palma is one of the most beautiful and beloved television presenters by the Colombian audience. The absence of it on the screens has not gone unnoticed, so Many wonder why he did not appear again on the Caracol Televisión newscast.

Through his Instagram account, in which he has more than 1.7 million followers, Palma revealed the reason why this week he has been off the channel and the nightly broadcasts of Noticias Caracol.

It turns out that his grandfather, Miguel Palma, died last Monday, March 13. The presenter wanted to pay tribute to her on her social networks and shared the following posthumous message:

“I LOVE you forever my grandfather Miguel Palma. THANK YOU for your legacy. For your discipline, character, courage and honesty. THANK YOU for raising my beautiful and strong parental family. THANK YOU for loving my grandmother Lola for more than 70 years. On 03-13-2023 you left for heaven and although all of us in the family are very sad for your departure, we are also grateful because you died a calm and peaceful death surrounded by your loves. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU my new little angel in heaven”, quote the post which is accompanied by a several images where Linda Palma appears with her grandfather, Don Miguel.

When does Linda Palma return to Noticias Caracol?

Linda Palma is taking a few days to reflect and grieve, but she announced that she will return to her post as soon as she gets over a bit of the difficult time she is going through: “This is the reason for my absence these days. I hope to return next week, God willing.”

It is worth mentioning that Linda Palma has stood out in recent years for being one of the favorite Colombian television presenters. Perhaps many do not know, but this Barranquillera rose to fame when participated in Miss Bogota in 2006After that, he dedicated himself to the presentation.

This presenter has stood out for her work in productions such as ‘Yo Me Llamo’, ‘La Voz Colombia’, ‘A Otro Nivel’ and of course ‘Noticias Caracol’where it currently operates.