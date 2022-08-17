Original title: Press Release | The 5th Heilongjiang Tourism Industry Development Conference will open in Daqing on the 28th

On the 17th, a reporter from the leading news and life newspaper learned from the “press conference of the 5th Heilongjiang Tourism Industry Development Conference” held by the Provincial Government Information Office. , The “5th Heilongjiang Tourism Industry Development Conference” hosted by the municipal government will be held in Daqing on August 28.

According to Chen Zhe, Deputy Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the purpose of this year’s Tourism Development Conference is to “simple, pragmatic, safe and exciting” to accelerate the construction of “a national first-class petroleum industry tourism destination and It has five characteristics: “special characteristics”, “exquisite and wonderful”, “benefiting the people”, “taking advantage of the situation” and “actual results”.

Chen Zhe said that the new provincial party committee attaches great importance to the holding of the tourism industry development conference. The 13th provincial party congress will take the successful development of the tourism development conference as an important measure to promote the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industry, and clearly propose to promote tourism products. , model and business form innovation, strengthen the construction of tourism transportation infrastructure and supporting service facilities, and create an international ice and snow tourism resort and China‘s ecological health tourism destination, self-driving and outdoor sports tourism destinations. The 5th Heilongjiang Tourism Industry Development Conference will adhere to global development, full-season tourism, and industry-wide integration, continue to develop industries, improve functions, optimize ecology, and benefit people’s livelihood, and further enhance the brand awareness and reputation.

What tourism resources and features does Daqing have? According to Wang Dong, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Daqing Municipal Party Committee and director of the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcasting and Tourism, Daqing is a heroic city. Although it is very young, it has unique spiritual attributes and cultural charm. Overlooking Daqing in the distance, there are many drilling towers, Xmas trees are scattered in the prairie, large lakes, and large wetlands, and the devout kowtow machine bows to the mother earth among the flying clouds and birds. Daqing is like a city in an “oil” painting. This oil is in quotation marks, it is oil of oil, and this painting is a painting of poetry. Daqing is like an oil painting by an artist. When you go to Daqing, you can go to Songji Mitsui and feel the joy of the first industrial oil flow; when you go to Daqing, you can go to the Wang Jinxi Memorial Hall, and feel the revolutionary pride of the iron and teammates who were shoulder-to-shoulder and fought against the world; when you go to Daqing, You can also approach the countless industrial relics and feel the magic of this land.

