Press review of Tuesday August 08, 2023: Closing of the IX Games of La Francophonie – Capsud.net

The activities of the 9th edition of the Francophonie Games ended on August 6, 2023 in Kinshasa. The closing of these activities is placed on the front page of several newspapers published in Kinshasa this Tuesday, August 08, 2023.

For 10 days, the Games kept the entire Francophone community spellbound. A press release from the National Committee of the 9th Games of La Francophonie indicated that on the program there were eleven (11) cultural competitions and nine (9) sports competitions.

This edition was a real celebration of the solidarity of French-speaking youth with massive support from the population.

Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC had become for the occasion, the capital of La Francophonie. It has hosted nearly 2,000 artists and athletes from 37 countries. These came to carry high, in fair play and diversity, the flag of their country.

The quality of the infrastructures made available to the competitors enabled the smooth running of the competitions and the battle for game records in certain disciplines. The meetings between the various participants favored exchanges of experiences and multicultural relations.

The Reference Plus notes that the DRC, through the National Committee of the Games of La Francophonie, has taken up the challenge of holding the Games in Kinshasa in the right way. To this end, the Congolese Government was resolutely committed to the construction and rehabilitation of sports infrastructure. Including some cultural sites.

When to Tropical Stormat the X Games of La Francophonie, Félix Tshisekedi dared, the DRC won and La Francophonie satisfied.

It was during a ceremony open to the general public, which brought together thousands of people at the Martyrs stadium, adds The future .

The Head of State thus thanked all the actors who worked for the success of this event. According to him, this success will probably remain etched in the collective memory of the Congolese and in the annals of La Francophonie.

Before closing, the Head of State presented the medals to the winners of the football tournament.

Note that this 9th edition saw the participation of 37 delegations and nearly 2,000 competitors aged 18 to 35. At the end of all the events, Morocco is first in the standings with a total of 58 medals, including

23 in gold, 16 in silver and 19 in bronze. When the host country, the DRC, gleaned 34: 5 in gold,

11 in silver and 18 in bronze.

.

Charlotte July

