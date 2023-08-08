Felt-tip pens, erasers & Co. – How to avoid harmful substances in your school bag

DSH – Campaign The Safe House

2 Audios

230808_BmE_RadiergummiFilstifteUndCo.mp3

MP3 – 2,0 MB – 02:12Download

Your browser does not support the audio element.

230808_OTP_EraserFilstifteUndCo.mp3

MP3 – 2,3 MB – 02:29Download

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A document

230808_ManuSkripte_EraserFilzstifteUndCo.pdf

PDF – 144 kB

Hamburg (ots)

Suggestion for moderation: Colored pencils, pencils, felt-tip pens, fountain pens, glue, pads, staplers… The list of materials for the new school year is long. But – as with everything else – the following applies: not everything that the trade has to offer is really sustainable and free of pollutants. My colleague Helke Michael knows how to avoid harmful substances ending up in pencil cases and school bags.

Narrator: In principle, pollutants can be hidden anywhere, but thanks to the eco-label and test seal, parents can easily see what they can put in their children’s school bags without hesitation, explains Dr. Tobias Bleyer from the Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health – BAuA for short.

Original sound 1 (Dr. Tobias Bleyer, 19 sec.): “The ‘Blue Angel’ eco-label on exercise books and pads shows that they are made from 100 percent recycled paper in a resource-saving manner, less energy and water was used in their manufacture and particularly important: that no bleaching chemicals containing chlorine or other harmful chemicals were used during production.”

Narrator: On the other hand, questionable substances such as plasticizers can hide in pencils or colored pencils with a varnish coating, …

Original sound 2 (Dr. Tobias Bleyer, 26 sec.): “…which are picked up at the end of the pin when chewing or sucking – I think we all know that quite well. Good alternatives here are unpainted ones Wooden pencils or, for older children, mechanical pencils with replaceable leads. The general rule is: watercolours, felt-tip pens, colored pencils and modeling clay should bear a CE mark and ideally also a note that they comply with the European toy standards in the ‘DIN EN 71’ series.”

Narrator: When it comes to pencil cases, it’s worth opting for fabrics or textiles.

Original sound 3 (Dr. Tobias Bleyer, 26 sec.): “They are usually more robust than the competition made of plastic and are also free of plasticizers that are harmful to health or, in the case of leather, free of chromates. When it comes to glue, solvent-free glue is usually sufficient liquid form or as sticks. These are labeled accordingly. Also, always make sure that there are no indications of allergenic preservatives on the packaging.”

Narrator: You should stay away from anything that smells or looks particularly delicious, because that tempts children to put it in their mouths.

Original sound 4 (Dr. Tobias Bleyer, 26 sec.): “Here, small children in the family in particular are at risk of swallowing and, as a result, suffocation. In addition, allergy-triggering scents can be involved. And it’s also worth it with play dough It is important to pay attention to good test results, for example from Ökotest and Warentest, because products have already been discovered here that have attracted negative attention due to questionable mineral oil components or formaldehyde or formaldehyde splitters.”

Moderation suggestion: You can find more information on this and other exciting topics in the brochure “Dangerous products in the home and leisure time!”, which was published in cooperation with the Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (BAuA), the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the campaign The safe House (DSH) was developed. It can be found online at das-sichere-haus.de/broschueren.

Original content from: DSH – Aktion Das Sicherheite Haus, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

