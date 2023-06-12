Prestigious guests and young talents at the Moda Movie festival – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 11 – Fashion shows, screenings, exhibitions, workshops, awards and musical moments: the Moda Movie festival, at its 27th edition, between Cosenza and Rende, welcomed prestigious guests and promising young stylists and videomakers in looking for a future in the worlds of fashion and cinema.



After the inauguration of the exhibition dedicated to Angelo Cesselon in the State Archives of Cosenza (from 10 to 23 June), on 11 June at 20.30 the appointment is at the Palacultura in Rende for the Cinema event. The Cinema 2023 award goes to Mimmo Calopresti, present in the hall, and the Special Award Communication and Tourism to the Department of Business and Legal Sciences of the University of Calabria, represented by Tullio Romita.



Guest of the evening the actress Beatrice Schiaffino. Grand finale, Monday 12 June at 8.30 pm, with the Moda event at the A theater.



Rendano di Cosenza, which will crown the winner of the Moda Movie 2023 award among the 15 fashion designs selected from the 72 in competition. The catwalks of emerging stylists will be joined by that of the special guest designer of this edition, the Dutch Addy Van Den Krommenacker, with her precious garments worn by divas and queens.



Other awards: Press Award to Daria Alice Minzolini, Special Award to Patrizia Vacalebri, La Jacqueline to Barbara Borsotto, Culture and Entrepreneurship to No.Do srl, Il Gusto del Sud to Hosteria De Mendoza. (HANDLE).

