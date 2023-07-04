Presumed policyholders involved in three homicides in Quibdó

Prosecutors attached to the Chocó Section of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, prosecuted four men allegedly involved in several murders that occurred in Quibdó.

They are Óscar David Rentería Palacios, alias Miguelito; Leison Palacios Córdoba, known as Mindless; Jhonatan Pino Valencia, aka Norte; and Ever Antonio Valencia Palacios.

The first fact investigated would involve ‘Miguelito’ and ‘Sin Mente’, presumed members of the criminal organization Clan del Golfo that commit crimes in the capital of Chocó. The defendants are being investigated for the homicide of Yeison Stiven Hurtado Pérez, who lost his life on April 28 on the road leading to the Quibdó airport, the victim of five shots.

For the second act, alias Norte was prosecuted, who would be implicated in the crime of Lludson Esterling Montealegre Cuesta, which occurred on the previous March 28. The victim was in his home where armed men entered and shot him. The captured would be part of the illegal organization Los Zetas.

Ever Antonio Valencia Palacios, is the third judicialized. According to the investigation, this person was surprised on the previous June 21 when, apparently, he was shooting at two people in the Las Terrazas sector of the Cabí neighborhood in Quibdó. The man would have clashed with the National Police, resulting in a wounded uniformed man.

According to their eventual participation in each of the crimes, the detainees were charged with crimes such as: aggravated homicide, attempted homicide, and trafficking and possession of firearms in isolated incidents.

The strength of the probative material provided by the Prosecutor’s Office allowed the guarantee control judges to impose an insurance measure on the defendants in prisons.

