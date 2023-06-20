Prevention and adaptation to hydrogeological risk — Territory

When: Thursday 22 June at 6 pm

edited by Undecided Spaces and Spinadello Participatory Visitor Center

with the participation of experts:

Fausto Pardolesi – technician for the Forlì-Cesena Territorial Office of the Territorial Security and Civil Protection Agency.

George Osti – professor of environmental and territorial sociology at the University of Padua.

It has been a month since the flood.

An intense month of hard work for everyone.

Our communities have suffered many wounds: citizens, businesses, agriculture, infrastructure, public works… everyone has been affected.

The landscape has profoundly changed, even the natural one, overwhelmed by the flood of the river.

Once the immediate emergency has passed, it’s time to make a reflection useful for knowledge and awareness of the fragility of the territory in which we all live and which we often ignore, and which may perhaps serve to stimulate ideas, choices and projects at all levels.

(Gian Matteo Peperoni | Councilor for the Municipality of Forlimpopoli and President of the local Observatory of the Ronco Bidente landscape)

Plan:

18:00 | Meeting at the Spinadello Aqueduct in Via Ausa Nuova 741 Forlimpopoli (FC)

18:15 | Walk to the tanks of the former sugar refinery, today an expansion tank of the Ronco river.

We recommend clothing appropriate to the season, closed boots or sturdy shoes and insect repellent.

Registration

The free event, registration is required by Wednesday 21 June

Contacts

For information you can refer to the number 328 9582919

