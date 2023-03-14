Since the time of the pandemic, this scourge has increased notoriously, a situation that worries all the entities that interfere there, since as far as intra-family and partner violence is concerned, during the last two, 1,394 cases have been reported in the family police stations of Pereira, having an increase in the last year of 100 more cases, compared to the previous year.

Pereira councilor Joan Manuel Ríos presented to his colleagues draft agreement No. 17 of 2023, which creates at the municipal level the articulating mechanism for the prevention of violence for reasons of sex and gender, care, protection and access to justice for girls, boys, adolescents and women victims of this violence.

According to councilor Ríos Bedoya, violence generated for reasons of sex and gender in the city is a scourge on the rise according to the notification studied year after year. “The comparison from 2016 to 2022 shows a growing trend in the reporting of cases of sexual violence, where children and adolescents between the ages of 6 and 18 are the most vulnerable in acts of sexual violence and their main aggressors are people very close to the family or even their own relatives”, noted the corporation.

He added that comparing the SIVIGILA notification (Public Health Surveillance System) from 2016 to 2022, notification has increased by 605 cases, with 225 victims in the first year mentioned and 830 victims in the final comparative period.