Artificial Intelligence

Azure

Open Source

Today March 28, 2023

Microsoft has set itself the goal of making the use of artificial intelligence accessible to more people. By using AI models in the development of modern apps, Microsoft customers can increase user productivity and improve various skills or even establish new ones.

The preview version of GPT-4 in Azure OpenAI Service, available now, gives you access to an AI model that already supports the modern tools in Bing and Microsoft 365 Copilot. In connection with the Azure OpenAI Service you also get an AI-optimized infrastructure with compliance, data security, data protection and integration with many other Azure services. For pricing and more details on GPT-4 in Azure OpenAI Service, see the official blog article.

Additional Resources

Learn more