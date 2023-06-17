Spanish League chooses a new sponsor for the following season

Oscar Mayo. CEO of Executive LaLiga. You just introduced a new partner: Avery Dennison. Technology and interaction with fans through a QR code integrated into the players’ sleeves. LaLiga continues to grow. EA Sports takes over from Santander as main sponsor. In an interview with EFE, Mayo dissects the new roadmap for the 2023-2024 League.

One of the latest agreements that LaLiga has signed is with the American company Avery Dennison. Founded in California in 1935 as a manufacturer of adhesives, it began with one store in Los Angeles and nearly a century later operates in more than fifty countries with 36,000 employees, specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of label materials and functional.

Question: What does the agreement with Avery Dennison mean as a new partner of LaLiga?

Answer: With the rebranding and the arrival of EA Sports as the main sponsor, we wanted to revolutionize the entire Liga ecosystem, our positioning and the way we interact with the fan. Also of our audiovisual product and that implies a change in many things that we will be revealing in the coming weeks.

Q: When will these changes start to be seen?

A: As of July 3 we will begin to reveal many of these novelties and we will continue at the start of the League on August 12, although we will also save some things to see during the season.

The Spanish League will have a makeover, what is the reason?

Q: Why this change of image when it is already recognizable?

A: The brand change also responds to the fact that the entire Liga ecosystem breathes the same. From our application to what fans see on television, reaching the numbers of the clubs. Absolutely everything. This homogeneous ecosystem will allow us to have a unique identity when we export the League in Spain and abroad to the rest of the world.