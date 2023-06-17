Home » Capello: ‘Berlusconi has done something incredible. And when he asked me about Ronaldo…’
Capello: 'Berlusconi has done something incredible. And when he asked me about Ronaldo…'

Capello: 'Berlusconi has done something incredible. And when he asked me about Ronaldo…'

In the video, Fabio Capello remembers Silvio Berlusconi live on Sky Sport 24: “A unique character, many have tried to do like him without succeeding. A man with a different vision, he created Milan”. The image he is closest to: “That of the first championship, because he trusted me”. And the anecdote about Ronaldo: “I was at Real in 2007, he asked me for information and I advised him against it. The day after, Ronaldo was at AC Milan. But years later he told me that I was right…”

