The Düsseldorfer EG separates from coach Roger Hansson. The club announced on Tuesday. His successor is the previous assistant coach Thomas Dolak.

“Roger is an absolute ice hockey expert and an outstanding personality. In analyzing and evaluating the season, however, I came to the conclusion that our performances were not always so satisfactory,” said sports director Niki Mondt.

DEG finished the main round in seventh place in the table and was then eliminated 4-1 in the playoff fourth-final series against ERC Ingolstadt.