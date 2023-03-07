Last autumn, the DSL provider and cable network operator Vodafone increased the tariffs for new Internet customers. Vodafone is now informing existing customers that a price increase is also pending for them. When asked by Verivox, Vodafone announced that affected customers would receive information about the price adjustment by June 2023.

Old Vodafone DSL and cable tariffs are becoming more expensive – including GigaCable Max

The price increase should apply to old DSL and cable landline tariffs. The gigabit tariff “GigaCable Max” is also becoming more expensive. Vodafone had repeatedly offered this promotional rate on a temporary basis in recent years. The tariff was marketed for “permanently” 39.99 euros. In the future, Vodafone will charge 5 euros more per month for various old tariffs.

Special right of termination for affected Vodafone customers



What do affected customers have to watch out for now? According to Vodafone, the price increases should apply six weeks after receipt of the customer information at the beginning of the new billing cycle. However, Vodafone grants customers a special right of termination. According to the terms and conditions, customers can cancel their contract within three months of receiving the price increase information.

Comparing the Internet tariffs of other providers and changing providers can be worthwhile. Many Internet providers regularly hold tariff campaigns.

Vodafone justifies the price increase with an increase in costs

As justification for the increase in existing customer prices, Vodafone called the significant increase in costs for telecommunications providers last year. Not only Vodafone, but also other mobile and fixed-line operators have “adjusted” the prices for selected services. Vodafone points out that all GigaCube and fiber optic tariffs would remain unchanged.