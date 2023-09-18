Prices for “Foufoumix” and “Africube” – TOGOTOPNEWS – Reliable and constructive information in just one click

Two Togolese companies “Foufoumix” and “Africube” received distinctions at the Awards of the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI). It was Friday September 15, 2023 in Lomé.

Africube received the “Public Prize”. The distinction was presented to Mr. Ayité Ajavon, manager of the company AHOENOU Sarl, a young agri-food company created in November 2016 and which officially started its activities in July 2017 with the marketing of its AFRICUBE product.

Foufoumix received the “Grand Prix Awards de la Marque”. The Prize, according to OAPI, “the company of a Member State, whose brand is highly distinctive and is experiencing remarkable development supported in particular by a policy of innovation of the product or service covered by said brand”. FouFoumix is ​​a creation of Logou Concept. A company specializing in the design, production and marketing of agricultural and food processing technology solutions. The structure has other products on the market such as Logoutrac and Patmix mini-tractor.

OAPI is an intergovernmental organization which ensures the protection of the industrial property rights of 17 member states and contributes to their development. The member states of OAPI are: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mali , Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Chad, Togo. To date, this organization covers a potential market of more than 185 million consumers.

Atha ASSAN

