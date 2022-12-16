Not really an «Eye out for those two», but we are close to it. Halt the bishop upon arrival in the province of Alessandro Minutella and Fra’ Celestinotwo controversial figures linked to the Church protagonists in the recent past of controversy and debate.

Yesterday the alert of the Diocese which issued a very harsh statement. « In the light of some information received through the social media, we learn that Mr. Alessandro Minutella will be present in Veneto and also in the territory of the Diocese of Treviso, in the period 15 December 2022 – 15 January 2023» underlined the Diocese highlighting how « the bishop, Michael Tomasi inform all priests, deacons, consecrated men and women and faithful that Mr. Alessandro Minutella, former priest of the Archdiocese of Palermo, he was excommunicated on August 18, 2018 for having committed the crime against the faith and the unity of the Church, as a schismatic; and was discharged from the clerical state on 13 January 2022. For these reasons, Mr. Alessandro Minutella cannot celebrate sacraments and sacramentals and therefore must in no way be welcomed into our churches and ecclesial realities to hold sermons or catechetical meetings”.

But it doesn’t end there, because the Diocese has issued the same warning against Brother Celestine of the Cross (civilly Pietro Follador), a priest currently incardinated in the diocese of Patti in Messina, «who has received from his bishop the prohibition to carry out the priestly ministry in public for his positions openly in line with those of Mr. Minutella. The same prohibition also applies in the territory of the diocese of Treviso, to which is added” according to the disposition of the Bishop, “the revocation of the faculty to hear confessions and impart sacramental absolution to the faithful, within the territory of the diocese of Treviso ( cf canon 974 § 2 Code of Canon Law)».

One caveat in the city and the world addressed to parish priests, church rectors, parish administrators and superiors of religious institutes, who “have the obligation not to grant either of the two places of worship and both internal and external spaces owned by ecclesiastical bodies”.

A final part is also dedicated to the faithful and parishioners who come into contact with the two: “In order to preserve ecclesial communion” specifies the release released yesterday by the Diocese, “the faithful are invited not to take part, much less to host, any event that provides for the presence and intervention of the aforementioned Alessandro Minutella and Fra Celestino of the Cross”. —