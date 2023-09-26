Prime Minister Han issues emergency disaster and safety orders for the Chuseok holiday… “Thorough management of traffic, crowd accidents, and security” :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

Ministry of Public Administration and Security says, “Safety situation room operates 24 hours a day”



[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Yang So-ri = With the 6-day Lunar New Year holiday starting from the 28th to the 3rd of next month, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo issued an emergency order to each ministry on the 26th to manage disaster and safety situations during the holiday period.

Prime Minister Han requested Minister of Public Administration and Security Lee Sang-min that the Central Disaster and Safety Situation Room should be operated 24 hours a day during the holiday period.

He then asked to thoroughly manage the situation so that necessary information can be quickly shared in real time between relevant ministries, relevant public institutions, and local government disaster situation rooms.

In cooperation with the Commissioner of the National Police Agency and the Commissioner of the National Fire Agency, he was instructed to make every effort to manage crowd safety at local festivals and multi-use facilities where large crowds are concentrated.

Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong requested thorough safety measures, such as dispersing road traffic and inspecting and repairing risk factors on road surfaces and slopes, to minimize casualties from traffic accidents in the road, railway and aviation sectors during the holiday period.

He said that it is necessary to actively prepare for crowded accidents that may occur due to misidentification of a weapon in railway and subway stations, passenger cars, bus terminals, and airports.

Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Gyu-hong said that a 24-hour medical treatment system at emergency medical institutions should be maintained, and the actual operation status of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies that are open during pre-designated holiday periods should be inspected and related information should be provided to the public in detail.

Prime Minister Han ordered Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Bang Gyu to make every effort to manage safety to prevent accidents at energy facilities closely related to people’s lives, such as electricity, gas, and power plants.

Cho Seung-hwan, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, and Kim Jong-wook, Commissioner of the Korea Coast Guard, said that situation management, including ship control, must be thoroughly implemented to minimize casualties from coastal passenger ship and fishing boat accidents, which frequently occur during the holiday period.

He also urged people to be prepared to provide prompt rescue in the event of an accident.

Police Commissioner Yoon Hee-geun ordered that an on-site response system should be established centered on the 112 Situation Room.

He then announced that patrols should be strengthened in crowded places such as traditional markets and cash handling businesses such as financial institutions, and that crimes that violate the lives of ordinary people targeting the socially disadvantaged should be dealt with strictly.

Nam Hwa-young, head of the National Fire Agency, was asked to establish an emergency response posture at disaster sites, such as conducting special alerts, and to actively carry out preventive activities for fire-vulnerable facilities such as traditional markets and shingled villages.

In addition, the head of a local government said that during the holiday period, people at the director level or higher in each city, province, city, county, or district should be designated in advance as responsible for disaster and safety situations, and the response system should be inspected to respond to disasters and safety accidents.

Prime Minister Han also said that when an accident occurs, local government heads should take the lead and quickly understand the situation and make decisions to minimize damage to life and property.

