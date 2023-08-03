Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave the date to dissolve the National Assembly

The summary of the dissolution of the National Assembly will be sent to the President on August 9, while there will be a consultation tomorrow for the name of the Caretaker Prime Minister, which will be completed in the next 2 to 3 days, Shahbaz Sharif.

Web Desk: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif removed the veil from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, according to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set the date of dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honor of the allies, in which the country’s political situation and the upcoming general elections were also discussed. Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly also participated in the dinner, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and federal ministers and parliamentary leaders of government coalition parties also participated in the dinner.

Meanwhile, he said that he will consult with all parties about the caretaker prime minister and the entire setup, the opposition leader and I will decide on the caretaker prime minister.

During the dinner, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave a date of August 9 to the allies to dissolve the National Assembly and told the coalition leaders that the summary of the dissolution of the National Assembly will be sent to the President on August 9, while a consultation will be held tomorrow for the name of caretaker prime minister. Which will be completed in next 2 to 3 days. It should be remembered that the term of the current National Assembly is ending on August 12 at 12 pm. On the other hand, the Election Commission says that if the assembly is dissolved by August 12, then the election will be held before October 11.

The Prime Minister said that he took over the government in difficult times, there were dangers everywhere, the country was close to default, he saved the state despite all the criticism in 15 months, today our conscience is satisfied that we saved the country from the whirlwind by sacrificing politics. pulled out

