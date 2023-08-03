How much does the ticket cost to see the Unión Magdalena-Junior classic in Valledupar? you can buy it now

This Saturday, August 5th, Valledupar will host the classic of the coast between Union Magdalena and Juniorconfrontation valid for the date 4 of the Liga Betplay II-2023. With the Union Magdalena as a local, the vallenatos fans of both teams will have the opportunity to go to the Armando Maestre Pavajeau Stadium to see the team they love.

But, How much does the ticket cost to see the Unión Magdalena-Junior game? According to the page of Taqui, in the Western stand the price of the ticket will be $50.000and in the Eastern Tribune it will be $35.000. If you want to purchase your tickets, click on the following link: Buy tickets here

On the other hand, Where to buy the ticket to watch the Unión Magdalena-Junior game? If you want to purchase your tickets, click on the following link: Buy tickets here

When entering the page, you click on buy, choose how many tickets, the tribune, and then fill in your personal information such as identity document, cell phone number and email. It is important to write down a valid email because the virtual ballot is sent there.

Remember that you can also buy it in person from 2:00 p.m. this Thursday at the stadium ticket offices Armando Master of Valleduparlocated at carrera 18A #20-15, Guatapuri neighborhood. The game will be this Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

