Prime Minister’s message to the nation on Eid

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his message to the nation on Eid-ul-Adha that he congratulates the Pakistani nation and the entire Islamic world, may Allah accept our sacrifices and worship in His presence. On Eid-ul-Adha, distribute the meat of the sacrificed animals among the poor, help the needy and the needy, on Eid remember those people who were displaced by the floods last year.

The Prime Minister said that he realizes that Pakistan is currently under the influence of inflation, the inflation is mostly due to the effects of inflation and recession caused by external factors. Shehbaz Sharif said that the government should spend all its energy on public relief. In the budget, the salaried class, pensioners and workers have been given as much relief as possible.

