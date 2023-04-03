Prince William and Princess Kate have caused enthusiasm with a royal thank you letter including a family photo.

Prince William (40) and his wife Princess Kate (41) sent royal mail. They thanked everyone who had sent Christmas greetings to the family with a card, albeit a little late. “Thank you for your thoughtful Christmas message to the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis,” the letter said. “Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful and send you their best wishes for a Happy New Year.”

Special family moment



On the map, a user on Instagram shared and described it as a “nice surprise”, a family picture can be seen. The beaming parents can be seen on Christmas Day in Sandringham with their three children Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4). Other Instagram users who apparently wished the family a Merry Christmas also have the card in a post shared and reported that it had been in her mailbox for the past few days.

The photo captured a special moment for the family: Last Christmas, Prince Louis attended the Royals’ Christmas Day celebrations in Sandringham for the first time and also showed himself to the photographers and cameramen on the way to the service. He made his appearance in a dark coat and shorts traditionally worn by young royals up to the age of eight. Sister Charlotte arrived in a burgundy coat, brother George in a suit and tie.

SpotOnNews