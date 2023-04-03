Home News Prince William and Princess Kate: They surprisingly send royal mail
News

Prince William and Princess Kate: They surprisingly send royal mail

by admin
Prince William and Princess Kate: They surprisingly send royal mail

Prince William and Princess Kate
They surprisingly send royal mail

Prince William and Princess Kate have sent a family picture.

© 360b/Shutterstock.com

Prince William and Princess Kate have caused enthusiasm with a royal thank you letter including a family photo.

Prince William (40) and his wife Princess Kate (41) sent royal mail. They thanked everyone who had sent Christmas greetings to the family with a card, albeit a little late. “Thank you for your thoughtful Christmas message to the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis,” the letter said. “Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful and send you their best wishes for a Happy New Year.”

Special family moment

On the map, a user on Instagram shared and described it as a “nice surprise”, a family picture can be seen. The beaming parents can be seen on Christmas Day in Sandringham with their three children Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4). Other Instagram users who apparently wished the family a Merry Christmas also have the card in a post shared and reported that it had been in her mailbox for the past few days.

The photo captured a special moment for the family: Last Christmas, Prince Louis attended the Royals’ Christmas Day celebrations in Sandringham for the first time and also showed himself to the photographers and cameramen on the way to the service. He made his appearance in a dark coat and shorts traditionally worn by young royals up to the age of eight. Sister Charlotte arrived in a burgundy coat, brother George in a suit and tie.

SpotOnNews

#Subjects

See also  Many airlines will resume the collection of fuel surcharges on November 5th →_Xinhua News

You may also like

What omen?Senior officials of the two provincial and...

Artificial intelligence – Ministry of Digital Affairs rejects...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Drummond began the construction of 240 homes for...

Military economist: Putin’s army will soon only have...

Gustavo Santander was sworn in as the new...

Juanchito. What history does Ventana remember from this...

Eight cases confirmed – measures against avian influenza...

Trump arrived in New York to face the...

Piqué was dispatched against Shakira’s followers, and now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy