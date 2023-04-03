Home Sports Stopper Santos left Slavia on loan to go home to Brazil
Santos worked in the Czech league in Karviná and Pilsen, where he was a guest without an option in the spring of last season and celebrated the title there. Last June, he transferred from Karviná, which was relegated to the second league, to Slavia, with whom he signed a four-year contract.

With the Vršovice team, he also played in the group of the European Conference League, but he played only 12 matches for him in the highest competition. He last appeared in his jersey in February in Teplice, since then he has been absent from the lineup. In total, he scored 79 starts and three goals in the Czech league.

Bragantino took fourteenth place in the last year of the highest Brazilian competition. The new season of the local league will start in mid-April.

