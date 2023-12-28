Home » Prince William and Princess Kate wish everyone a Merry Christmas with a new photo of their offspring
Prince William and Princess Kate wish everyone a Merry Christmas with a new photo of their offspring

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Princess Kate have shared a new photo of their three-headed brood. “We wish everyone a Merry Christmas, from our family to yours,” the couple wrote on their social media.

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 7:46 PM

In the black and white photo, the children sit arm in arm on a wooden bench. From left to right we recognize Prince Louis (5), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince George (10). The adorable image was shared on social media along with Christmas wishes from the family.

Earlier this month, the official Christmas card of the British royal family was also distributed. There too, the children showed off in a beautiful black and white photo together with their parents. The photo was much discussed because it showed a number of strange things: Prince Louis appeared to have one finger too short, while Charlotte’s left hand seemed remarkably long. Presumably the result of photoshop. The latest image appears to be from the same photo shoot, but looks less edited.

