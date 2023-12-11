Home » Princess Delphine responds to fuss about leaked letter: “It was never my intention to create polemics”
News

Princess Delphine responds to fuss about leaked letter: “It was never my intention to create polemics”

by admin

Princess Delphine regrets that the “confidential letter” she sent to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was leaked to the press. “It was never my intention to provoke any controversy,” she responds through her lawyer Marc Uyttendaele.

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM

The letter in question was said to have been sent in the aftermath of King’s Day on November 15. The government is said to have sent an invitation to Prince Laurent and Princess Astrid, but not to Princess Delphine, who has been officially recognized as the daughter of King Albert II since 2020. In the letter, which was drawn up by her lawyer, Delphine is said to have expressed her dissatisfaction about unequal treatment compared to her half-brother and half-sister.

Her lawyer Marc Uyttendaele responded that the letter would not be leaked to the press. “Princess Delphine has established that a confidential letter sent by her counselor to the Prime Minister was leaked to the press without her knowledge. She regrets this as it was never her intention to provoke any controversy.”

After which Uyttendaele provides some clarification about the letter: “In a spirit of goodwill and discretion, Princess Delphine felt it necessary to clarify an embarrassing situation in which she is treated differently than her sister Astrid and her brother Laurent. She was told that this was justified by the fact that she does not receive an allowance from the government treasury – something she never asked for. But she says there is no reason why she should not be considered a full member of the royal family.”

You may also like

The great challenge of road safety

The Provincial CPPCC held a meeting on studying...

Turkmenistan and Turkey will exchange gas through Iran

Prosecutor’s Office accuses ‘Gato Farfán’ of laundering USD...

Russia has lost 87% of the troops it...

Police propose a new training center costing 7.5...

Legal defense or strategy to evade investigations?

The Constitution enters enterprises to create a legalized...

Notice to consumers, counterfeit Fiume brand alcohol bottles

Recommendations to avoid eye strain during the holidays

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy