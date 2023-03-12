Home News Prison for defendants accused of trafficking 500 kilograms of cocaine
Prison for defendants accused of trafficking 500 kilograms of cocaine

The man, for two days, deprived his partner and daughters of liberty and sexually assaulted them.

In the municipality of Ilopango, San Salvador, Carlos AM, 41, lived with his spouse and daughters, where, in December 2021, he deprived them of their liberty for two days, because she told him that she wanted to separate.

He wouldn’t let her go out and threatened her that if she left, he would hurt her and their daughters. In addition, he sexually assaulted her without her consent and under death threats.

The woman missed work, so her colleagues came looking for her.

The man let her go to work on the third day, when she took the opportunity to file the complaint.

The Second Sentencing Court of San Salvador assessed the evidence and the judge sentenced him to seven years for the crime of imprisonment and rape.

