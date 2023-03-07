After assessing the evidence presented by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, a guarantee control judge imposed a custodial measure in a prison against Eliecer Rodríguez Reinoso, a former member of the National Army who allegedly sexually abused a girl 13-year-old indigenous woman in Guaviare, in 2016.

This person, a regular soldier on the date of the events, allegedly approached the minor who, in the company of a schoolmate, was bathing in the Refugio spout, on the Barrancón road, in the vicinity of San José del Guaviare. Apparently, after introducing himself under another name and talking to her, he sexually assaulted her.

The victim, belonging to the Sikuani ethnic group, refrained from revealing what happened for three years. Finally, at the end of 2019, she decided to tell some relatives, and expand her version before the Colombian Institute of Family Well-being and the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences.

Since then, through a differential approach methodology, the Prosecutor’s Office verified the versions provided by the girl and her friend, and found an absolute coincidence in the stories.

In this way, various judicial police activities were launched to establish the real identity of the alleged abuser, since he used the name Cristian. After proving that he would be the one being prosecuted today, the respective arrest warrant was obtained, which was materialized by CTI personnel in Bogotá.

In this sense, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Human Rights Violations charged Eliecer Rodríguez Reinoso with the crime of abusive carnal access with a child under 14 years of age. The charge was not accepted by the defendant.