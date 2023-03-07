If it is true that all roads lead to Rome, there are also many that lead to Nocera. In fact, on 16 October 2022 the match between the hosts and the Apulian side of Brindisi was played in the Campania city, a match that made headlines due to the heavy incidents that involved the two fans in the pre-match.

From those news episodes the inevitable investigations started which, months later, cost both the Molossers and the people of Brindisi numerous Daspo, which vary from a minimum of one year up to a maximum of eight.

Justice is such when it balances the seriousness of the facts and then, through careful evaluation, adopts the consequences deemed most appropriate, weighing up the willful or negligent behavior of all the actors involved, including those responsible for ensuring public order . Because in this case, the dynamics also tell of serious shortcomings of these subjects. On this occasion today, Brindisi, recalling a Latin maxim, for the internal match against Altamura, presented themselves with an eloquent banner: “Summum ius summa iniuria”, the highest right is the highest injustice. What does this maxim contain? The law, taken to its extreme consequences, without the necessary adaptations to the concrete case, can lead to substantial injustices. In order to avoid these dangers it is necessary to balance the principle of justice with the criterion of equity, ie justice in the strict sense of the term.

Coming more specifically to current events, we hear too many times the term “minor fans” pronounced, to say the least, to catalog and perhaps indicate those fans whose teams belong to lower categories than the most followed ones. Nothing more wrong! A less superficial analysis would be enough to realize that precisely those realities generically defined as “minor” have very little to envy to those under the spotlights for football merits and certainly not their own. We must never let ourselves be persuaded by ungenerous judgments towards them, most often expressed after having observed them a few times or on the basis of personal likes and dislikes. Never underestimate that immense work necessary, in these low categories, to create aggregation and tradition where it is difficult to make roots take root precisely because of these anonymous championships, whose scarce emotions leading young people to pour their interests towards other realities, other categories and others as greater as stimuli or interests.

In all these years there have been circumstances that have given me the opportunity to follow the ultras path of Altamura and Brindisi, two fans who, despite the less than exciting Serie D, have always shown a strong attachment to their colors, going beyond the unfortunate vicissitudes sports, to say the least incongruous compared to what good has always been seen in the stands. What better occasion to attend a match in which these two fans meet, among other things in a high-ranking match, just a handful of points behind first place?

The away sector today is occupied by a hundred supporters. The one created by the boys from Altamura is a beautiful reality, the architects of an important path in recent years that has seen them grow in thickness both at home and away. Flags always in motion during all ninety minutes and non-stop cheering characterized by a lot of voice and continuous clapping, rigorously without the aid of the drum.

The hosts, on the other side of the fence, certainly need no introduction. There South Curve Michele Stasi today it is well crowded, giving a remarkable glance especially in the central part. As the teams enter the field, the sector is colored up thanks to the presence of multiple flags, but after the first chants in support of the blue-and-whites, twelve minutes of silence will follow, due to the twelve heavy warnings received during the week by some exponents of the Brindisi supporters precisely following the transfer of Nocera. Throughout the match the support was always continuous, with the initial goal which certainly helped to animate and refresh spirits, especially in the first part of the match. The clapping also had an impact, which very often served to reunite the sector especially during moments of slack. Respect between the two fans, with an exchange of mutual applause, when both with a banner remembered the historic Brindisi ultras Antonio Sembiante known as “Puppulino”, who died during the week due to illness.