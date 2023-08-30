Home » Prisoners contribute to the preparation of the surf tournament in El Salvador
In an initiative that highlights the reintegration and training of inmates, the General Directorate of Penal Centers has announced that inmates in the trust phase of the Plan Cero Ocio are collaborating in the installation of platforms for the upcoming Surf City El Salvador Longboard Classic tournament. 2023..

According to the General Director of Penal Centers, Osiris Luna Meza, this collaboration reflects an innovative approach to the rehabilitation of inmates.

Prisoners involved in this task have demonstrated specific aptitudes and abilities that allow them to significantly contribute to the sporting event.

Participation in the installation of platforms not only provides technical learning opportunities, but also fosters a sense of responsibility and self-esteem among inmates.

This initiative highlights the importance of offering programs that not only meet the punitive aspect of the sentence, but also work on reintegration and preparation for life after release.

The Surf City El Salvador Longboard Classic 2023 tournament benefits from this unique collaboration between the prison system and the sports world.

By providing prisoners with the opportunity to engage in productive and constructive activities, it paves the way for their successful reintegration into society and promotes a positive change in the perspective of rehabilitation in the prison system.

